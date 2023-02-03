The 28-year-old Northern Ireland international had been the subject of a late deadline-day move by Latics to recall him. midway through his deal

Both clubs and the player have been waiting to hear if the authorities had ratified the move.

Jordan Jones will be spending the rest of the campaign with Kilmarnock as originally planned

But he'll be staying north of the border as planned - prior to returning to the DW in the summer.

"Jordan was one of the players we looked at on deadline day, but it's one that hasn't happened," said Latics CEO Mal Brannigan.

"It's unfortunate, but yes it was something that we did look at."

One player who will be part of the squad for the second half of the campaign is Steven Caulker.

It had been claimed on social media that the former England centre-back - who only joined Latics last month after four years in Turkey - had already left the club, having not been pictured on a recent gallery of training ground shots.

New Latics boss Shaun Maloney, however, poured cold water on the suggestion.

"No, that's completely incorrect," he said. "I only heard that just as I came in, but he trained this morning, he did part of the session and then part rehab.

"He came back from a couple of days off after the last match and picked up a muscle injury on his first day back.