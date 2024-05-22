Wigan Athletic Women appoint their first ever boss

Hayley Sherratt is the first boss of the newly-formed Latics Women's team

Hayley Sherratt says she can't wait to get stuck into 'a role like no other' after accepting the position of Wigan Athletic's new Head of Women’s Operations.

As part of her integral role, Sherratt will oversee the Latics Women’s Team personnel, budgets, commercial development, and professional day-to-day management, working directly with sporting director Gregor Rioch.

"We are really pleased to have Hayley join our football club," said Rioch. "She has a real understanding of elite women's football and we were very impressed with her passion and drive to elevate the profile of the sport.

"Her operational expertise - combined with her experience playing and coaching women's football - will be pivotal for this newly-created role.

"And I am excited to see how she helps our Wigan Athletic Women's Team develop both on and off the field in the coming months.

"I am looking forward to working with her, and wish her all the success in her new position."

Sherratt has a wealth of operational expertise, having worked at Latics' Community Trust for over a decade.

The 37-year-old began her journey with the Trust as a part-time football coach, and gained a real understanding of elite-level women’s football from her own experiences, playing for Everton Ladies and coaching the Under-15s Lancashire County Development Team.

“I am unbelievably honoured - it’s a role like no other," she said. "When it was first advertised, there was no other option, and I was definitely going to go for it. I was so fortunate that I was accepted for the position.

“I absolutely love Wigan Athletic. I love the feel of it, and it’s a real community club.

"When you wrap it all together, having played football, watched football, and had 13 years of experience at the Community Trust, I really feel like I can do the role justice."

The newly-formed Women’s team recently held open trials as they assemble a squad ready to compete at the start of next season.