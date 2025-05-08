Wigan Athletic Women not content to rest on their laurels!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th May 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:04 BST
Latics Ladies held an open training session at the Brick in midweekLatics Ladies held an open training session at the Brick in midweek
Latics Ladies held an open training session at the Brick in midweek
Wigan Athletic Women team have signalled their intention not to rest on their laurels by scheduling open trials at the beginning of next month.

Emmerson Boyce's side have already lifted the Lancashire Women's County League Championship title after winning all 17 of their league matches.

Read More
Happy Anniversary - 20 years since Wigan Athletic gatecrashed the Premiership!.

And they still have a League Cup Final against Bolton Wanderers to look forward to, after beating Whitehaven on penalties at the weekend in a thrilling semi-final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But they want to attack next season's Lancashire Women's County League Premiership next term from the off - and are on the look-out for new players to be part of the journey.

Two trial nights will be held at Edge Hall Road on Monday, June 2 and Monday, June 9 (6.30pm-8.30pm).

Boyce and his players are still on a high from the weekend, when penalties from Grace Carr, Sophie Whelan, Ellie Cleary and Molly Hassall saw them triumph.

They also held an open training session on Tuesday night at the Brick Community Stadium.

Related topics:Bolton Wanderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice