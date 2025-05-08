Latics Ladies held an open training session at the Brick in midweek

Wigan Athletic Women team have signalled their intention not to rest on their laurels by scheduling open trials at the beginning of next month.

Emmerson Boyce's side have already lifted the Lancashire Women's County League Championship title after winning all 17 of their league matches.

And they still have a League Cup Final against Bolton Wanderers to look forward to, after beating Whitehaven on penalties at the weekend in a thrilling semi-final.

But they want to attack next season's Lancashire Women's County League Premiership next term from the off - and are on the look-out for new players to be part of the journey.

Two trial nights will be held at Edge Hall Road on Monday, June 2 and Monday, June 9 (6.30pm-8.30pm).

Boyce and his players are still on a high from the weekend, when penalties from Grace Carr, Sophie Whelan, Ellie Cleary and Molly Hassall saw them triumph.

They also held an open training session on Tuesday night at the Brick Community Stadium.