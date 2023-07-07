In the meantime, some 13 of the club's younger players have been taking the opportunity to impress during the week-long training camp in Hungary.

And assistant boss Graham Barrow - a former Latics Academy chief - has been impressed with the way the next generation have applied themselves with the 'big boys'.

Graham Barrow has enjoyed Latics' week-long training camp in Hungary

He said: "The young players have all applied themselves the right way.

“Their time will come, but we do need some help and I know the manager is working hard with the new owners and the powers that be to get some more players in over the next few weeks.

"But the camp has been good. It has been good to look at the young players but the senior players have really kicked on.

“It is a great working environment for the players.”

Barrow is relishing an unexpected return to Wigan, having already served the club on several previous occasions as captain, manager, assistant manager, caretaker boss, first-team coach, Academy chief and scout.

"I had been helping Shaun up at Hibs looking for players," he revealed.

“I have really enjoyed it. I was reluctant to go back full time, but when the opportunity came up here it was a no brainer to return.

"Our relationship when he was here as a player was good and he is good to work with.

“When you work with the best players it is a joy and as a manager he has helped save the club. He has gone over and above.

“Shaun tests the mentality of all the players and the staff’s football brains.

“He had a touch of genius as a player and he certainly has that as a manager.

“What I would consider the DNA of Wigan Athletic, well we are back to that.