Harry McHugh (right) has joined Luke Robinson (left) on loan in Scotland

The 21-year became the latest Latics youngster to be loaned out for first-team experience, with a view to returning to Wigan in the summer ready to fight for a senior spot.

“First and foremost it's a great opportunity for me to come and test myself in proper men's football," he told the Ayrshire Post.

“The move has come about really quickly - when I got the call from my agent and the manager here, it was something that really appealed to me.

“Everything he said sounded exactly what I was looking for and I was keen to drive up as soon as I could."

McHugh admits the prospect of working under former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Scott Brown – who joined Ayr after being sacked by Fleetwood earlier this season – was a huge factor in his decision.

“He had a great career as a player - we play in the same position as box to box midfielders and anything I can learn from him, I will look to do," acknowledged McHugh, who can also cover right

back.

“I'll look to take notes and press him with questions wherever I can.

"It's my first proper chance to play consistent men's football having mainly been with the under 23s at Wigan, and I know I need to work as hard as I can to prove myself."

With James Carragher (Inverness) and Luke Robinson (St Johnstone) already north of the border, McHugh is following a well-worn path of progression set out by Shaun Maloney.

“I've spoken to my manager at Wigan and he's told me what to expect in Scotland," McHugh added.

“I know the standard here will be good and it will be a very good challenge for me.

“I'm a technical player who likes to get on the ball as much as possible so hopefully I'll be able to show that side of my game.”