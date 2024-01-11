Wigan Athletic youngster secures League Two loan move
The 19-year-old, who signed a two-year contract extension with Latics in the summer, initially joined from Eastleigh in February 2022.
He went away to Hungary with the rest of the first-team squad last summer, and indeed scored in the pre-season fixture at Tranmere, before returning to the junior ranks.
One of his new team-mates will be former Latics midfielder Gwion Edwards, who joined the Shrimps earlier this month.
Adams, who grew up in Guernsey, becomes the second Latics youngster in the space of 24 hours to secure a loan move to further his development.
Defender James Carragher will spend the second half of the season up in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
The 21-year-old – son of Liverpool legend Jamie - spent time out with Oldham Athletic last term, although injuries ruined his time at Boundary Park.