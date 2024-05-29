Wigan Athletic youngster signs first professional contract: ‘We are all excited to see what the future holds’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic academy product Elijah Igiehon has been rewarded with his first professional contract with the club at the end of his debut year as a scholar.

The wide midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium, having helped Latics Under-16s win the Professional Development League Cup for the first time in the club's history this time last year before establishing himself as a regular in Marc Maddocks' Under-18s side in 2023/24.

At the age of 16, he has also featured for the club’s Under-21s outfit and his performances has seen first-team manager Shaun Maloney reward the exciting prospect with call-ups to training sessions with the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic academy product Elijah Igiehon has signed his first professional contract with the club

A player said to have huge potential, Igiehon has now committed his future to Latics by signing his first professional deal at a place where he began his journey and rose through the ranks as a 13-year-old.

On the youngster’s new long-term contract, academy manager Jake Campbell said: "We are absolutely delighted to see Elijah sign his first professional contract with the club.

"Since joining our academy at U13s, Elijah has been a consistently high performer, and he has taken this progress into the first year of his apprenticeship, performing well for the U18s and U21s.

"Elijah is an exciting wide player, who combines speed and agility with an ability on the ball to go past defenders off either side.