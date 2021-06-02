Wigan Athletic youngsters backed to 'kick on'

Kyle Joseph

That’s the view of released Dan Gardner, who took satisfaction from working with the academy graduates last term.

With Leam Richardson’s squad thin-bare during the administration, Kyle Joseph, Luke Robinson and Thelo Aasgaard were among those who took their chances.

And though he has departed, Gardner is looking forward to seeing them use the experience as a launchpad to even bigger and better things next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a senior player, you do take a lot of pride when you’re working with the younger lads who are looking for little bits of information and guidance,” said the 31-year-old.

“I feel like I did my bit on that score, and hopefully they can kick on next year with a bit more experience behind them.”

Clubs are feverishly assembling their squads ahead of the start of pre-season, and former Chesterfield and Oldham midfielder Gardner is waiting to see where his future lies.

“I’d go straight back to Wigan tomorrow if I could,” he said.

“Being with the kids every day is much harder than playing football, believe me!