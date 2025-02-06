All 24 clubs in League One and their squad market values after the winter transfer window closed.

Wigan Athletic and their League One rivals such as Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers can no longer make any signings for a fee or on loan after the transfer window shut earlier this week.

It was a busy month at the DW Stadium with several incomings and outgoings. The most high-profile was Thelo Aasgaard's move to Luton Town. Aasgaard joined the Hatters in the last week and a bit of the window for a fee in the region of £3.5million.

Wigan have already invested some of that money back in to the playing squad with Ronan Darcy signed from Crawley Town. The other players to arrive were Will Goodwin and Owen Dale who both arrived from Oxford United, along with Oliver Norburn who arrived from Blackpool in between those two transfers which happened at the start of January and February.

Paul Dummett's short-term contract came to an end in mid-January and he linked up with League Two strugglers Carlisle United. Wigan were also able to get a fee from York City for Josh Stones after the striker had spent two months on loan at Oldham Athletic.

There is still an opportunity for the Latics to dip their toes in to the free agent market should they wish to do so. It's been a season which has been hampered by injuries with several players dealing with medium to long-term problems which has affected their availability.

Shaun Maloney might discuss whether free agents are a possibility over the coming weeks. With just under half the season remaining, there will be decisions to be made on whether it's worth signing a player currently without a team.

Signing free agents on paper can look attractive as there is no fees involved, but that can sometimes allow the player's representatives to ask for a higher wage or a bigger signing-on-fee. It can also take a player some time to get to grips with playing regular football again having spent the last few months without a club.

Wigan are currently nine points above the relegation zone and 10 points off the play-offs so right now they’re slap bang in the middle of things. That added bit of quality they might have missed out on in January could make all the difference from now until the end of the season.

As Wigan gear up for their next match which is against Fulham in the FA Cup, we have rounded up the squad values of each of all the 24 third tier clubs to see where they all rank following January’s transfer business. All figures are from Transfermarkt.

League One squad market values

Shrewsbury Town - £3.6m

Stevenage - £4.2m

Burton Albion - £4.6m

Mansfield Town - £5.0m

Cambridge United - £5.8m

Crawley Town - £6.0m

Lincoln City - £6.4m

Bristol Rovers - £6.6m

Exeter City - £6.7m

Reading - £7.4m

Northampton Town - £7.6m

Blackpool - £7.7m

Charlton Athletic - £7.8m

Leyton Orient - £7.9m

Wycombe Wanderers - £8.0m

Rotherham United - £8.5m

Peterborough United - £9.1m

Stockport County - £9.3m

Wrexham - £11.0m

Huddersfield Town - £15.4m

Birmingham City - £37.2m