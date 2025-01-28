Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Latics have received a transfer offer from the Championship, and they have delivered their answer.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic have received an offer for highly-rated goalkeeper Sam Tickle, according to reports.

The club in question is Preston North End, and they've received an answer. Pete O'Rourke, a transfer correspondent for Football Insider said in a post on X on Tuesday afternoon that the Championship club have seen their offer to sign the 6 ft 2 in shot-stopper rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickle signed a long-term contract at the DW Stadium last year, penning a new four-year deal which would keep him at the club until the summer of 2028. He is Wigan's first choice goalkeeper, and the bid comes at a time when it looks like Thelo Aasgaard could be departing for Luton Town.

Should North End or any club come in for Tickle and meet Wigan's valuation, then it would leave them with only days to find a replacement. Tom Watson and player-coach Andy Lonergan are Wigan's only other options in the position, so they would need to delve in to the transfer market.

Shaun Maloney regards Sam Tickle as the best goalkeeper outside of the Premier League. | Getty Images

Transfer interest in Tickle

Preston North End are just one of many admirers of the England under-21 international. Their reported interest goes back as far as last January, and now they have finally acted. Freddie Woodman is Paul Heckingbottom’s preferred option between the sticks but the former Newcastle United goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer, and so it appears the Lilywhites are looking at alternative options.

Clubs in the Premier League have also taken a liking to him. At the end of August, Arsenal were said to be exploring a deal for Tickle, but the player was said to be against the move, as he would be their third-choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland were also linked with a move with a report coming last month. A move to the Stadium of Light has been suggested over the last several transfer windows but nothing substantial has come from it. Anthony Patterson has been their goalkeeper for the past three-and-a-half-seasons, and Tickle really would only be considered for a move as his potential replacement.

Manchester United are also considering him as a potential option. They are said to have made regular checks on him as they look to bring in someone who could provide cover and competition for Andre Onana. He would be an attractive signing for the Gunners and the Red Devils as he would help their home-grown quota.

Back in November 2024, Shaun Maloney described him as the best English goalkeeper across the top four divisions. He said to Wigan Today: "I don't care if he is the No.3 goalkeeper for the England Under-21s...if there is a shot to be saved and my job depends on it...or my life depends on it...there isn't another English goalkeeper in all four leagues I'd choose over him.

"I watch the Premier League, and the Championship...and I don't see anyone - who's English - who is as good as him at shot-stopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I really mean that...obviously there's still some areas he can improve on...but in terms of shot-stopping?

"I've worked with some very good English goalkeepers during my career, and I've not seen a better shot-stopper than Sam.”

Sam Tickle has represented England whilst being contracted to Wigan Athletic. | Getty Images

Sam Tickle’s Wigan Athletic career

Warrington-born Tickle came through the academy at Wigan, and had two spells with them after being released in 2018. He dropped in to the non-league with Cheshire Football League side Pilkington, but was recruited back just a year later.

Since returning, he had loans at Nantwich Town and Warrington Rylands, but became first-choice keeper under Shaun Maloney last season. He made 52 appearances across all competitions, keeping 18 clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickle has continued as Wigan's number one and has played in all of their 26 league matches this term, shutting out the opposition on 11 occasions. Across all competitions, he's played 30 times, and has also kept two clean sheets in the FA Cup, setting up next month's tie with Premier League side Fulham.