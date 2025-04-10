Wigan Athletic boss provides early team news v Wrexham with duo back in contention

Chris Sze missed the midweek defeat at the hands of Bolton

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed Chris Sze and Ronan Darcy are back in contention to feature against Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.

Forward Sze and midfielder Darcy didn’t feature in the recent 1-1 draw with Exeter City but they’re up for selection in Saturday’s clash with second-placed Wrexham at the Brick Community Stadium - with academy product Baba Adeeko again available after returning from the bench on Tuesday night.

“Chris Sze is back,” Lowe said in his pre-match press conference. “Obviously Darc had come with us on Tuesday, but he’d had an injection, so he had hadn’t trained hence why he wasn’t involved, so he is another one who is up for selection.

“Chris Sze has trained today (Thursday) and Baba has got more minutes in him today, so we’re looking a little bit stronger and that’s what we want. We want to make sure we’ve got bodies to give me some selection headaches but we’ve got the run-in of six games, so we want to try and get everyone available.”

With Latics sitting in 18th spot in the League One table and Wrexham in second, the visitors are overwhelming favourites for Saturday’s clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

But for Lowe and Latics, the message is simple to his players: focus on ourselves.

“We’ve got to look after ourselves first and foremost and respect Wrexham for what they are,” said Lowe.

“I think Phil Parkinson has done a fantastic job going through the divisions. He is a fantastic manager, he’s been there, seen it and done it. They’ve got some real quality and experience in the team who know how to get over the line.

“We’ll pay Wrexham the respect they deserve of course but we’re on our own turf, it’s a game where we want to go and impress.

“Our last couple of games have been away and we’ve had to shore it up and be hard to beat, we know we are going to have to do that also, but we certainly want a bit of attacking impetus as well, so it’s going to be a difficult game for both teams for different reasons, so we’ve got to go out there with a smile on our face and play the way we like to play, and hopefully come away with some points.”