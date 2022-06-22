Wigan Athletic are yet to make any serious moves in the transfer market ahead of the new Championship season.
There have been links with several players and a number of Leam Richardson’s existing squad have been spoken of as possible targets for clubs across the EFL.
But as yet, Gavin Massey’s departure is the only confirming move from the Latics senior ranks despite a number of other players being linked with a move away.
The lack of activity at the club is not matched at their Championship rivals with a number of clubs across English football’s second tier enjoying productive summer transfer windows so far.
That could all change for Richardson as he pushes for a number of signings to boost his chances of keeping the club in the Championship following the hard-earned promotion last season.
With news awaited on incomings and outgoings, Wigan Today looks at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Latics and their new Championship rivals.