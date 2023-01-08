Wigan Athletic are reportedly trying to lure defender Steven Caulker back to England. The Latics have identified the former Premier League man as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of the second-half of the season.

The Daily Mail claim Kolo Toure’s side are in ‘talks’ over a potential deal to bring him to the DW Stadium. He is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Fatih Karagümrük in the Turkish Super Lig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caulker, 31, has made 372 appearances in his career in all competitions to date and has scored 23 goals from the back. The centre-back played for Tottenham Hotspur, QPR, Southampton, Liverpool and Dundee before moving abroad in 2018.

He has spent the past four years playing in Turkey at Alanyaspor, Fenerbahce, Gaziantep and Karagümrük but is now being linked with a move to Wigan. Toure’s side are currently three points from safety.

Other news

Swansea City are keen on landing former Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United, according to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay. The 20-year-old has played 14 times so far this term for the Whites but hasn’t found the net yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City midfielder Ozan Tufan is expected to join Besiktas before the end of the month, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. The Turkey international joined the Tigers over the summer from Fenerbahce and has since found the net four times.

Millwall right-back Danny McNamara is said to be on the radar of Fulham, as per the Daily Mail. The Cottagers see him as a potential alternative to top target Cedric from Arsenal.