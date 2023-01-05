Wigan Athletic attacker Nathan Broadhead is reportedly on the radar of Ipswich Town. The youngster, who is currently on loan with the Latics from Everton, has scored five goals so far this season.

According to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times, the Tractor Boys have ‘made contact’ over a move for the former Wales youth international. He is facing an uncertain future at the DW Stadium with the January transfer window now open.

Broadhead, 24, spent time on loan at Sunderland in the last campaign and fired 13 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats to help them gain promotion to the Championship. He has also previously had a temporary spell away from Goodison Park at Burton Albion in the past.

Wigan landed him after they won promotion from League One last term and he has been a key player for the North West outfit so far. However, they will now be sweating over his future amid reported interest from Ipswich.

Blackburn Rovers full-back attracting interest

Blackburn Rovers left-back Tayo Edun is apparently wanted by some League One clubs this month. That’s according to Lancashire Live, who claim he is also attracting attention from Portugal.

Hull City wing-back eyed

Hull City wing-back Randell Williams is said to be on the radar of Bolton Wanderers, as per Football League World. The former Exeter City man has slipped down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium.

West Brom attacker extends loan spell

West Brom attacker Mo Faal has extended his loan spell at AFC Fylde. The 19-year-old will now spend the rest of the season in the National League North.