A big summer lies in wait for Leam Richardson as he looks to build a squad capable of re-establishing Wigan Athletic in the Championship.
The Latics are still basking in the glory of securing the League One title and all eyes now turn towards what Richardson will add to his ranks during the close-season.
The Athletic manager has already given an indication of how he views the challenges that he faces as he spoke to Sky Sports in the aftermath of promotion.
He said: “I think we started a couple of weeks ago, silently.
“You’ve got to be ready because we know the challenges that are ahead of us to take this football club back where we belong. It’s going to be a lot of hard work!”
One former League One opponents has already been targeted but Richardson is set to experience disappointment according to reports in the media.
Wigan Today takes a look at the latest speculation surrounding the Latics and their new Championship rivals.