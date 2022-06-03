The Latics have reportedly been delivered a blow as they look to add to their squad.

A big summer lies in wait for Leam Richardson as he looks to build a squad capable of re-establishing Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

The Latics are still basking in the glory of securing the League One title and all eyes now turn towards what Richardson will add to his ranks during the close-season.

The Athletic manager has already given an indication of how he views the challenges that he faces as he spoke to Sky Sports in the aftermath of promotion.

He said: “I think we started a couple of weeks ago, silently.

“You’ve got to be ready because we know the challenges that are ahead of us to take this football club back where we belong. It’s going to be a lot of hard work!”

One former League One opponents has already been targeted but Richardson is set to experience disappointment according to reports in the media.

Wigan Today takes a look at the latest speculation surrounding the Latics and their new Championship rivals.

1. Bolton face competition for Fulham ace Bolton Wanderers are keen on bringing former loanee Marlon Fossey back to the club from Fulham - but face competition from a trio of Championship clubs (Bolton News) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Baggies boss targets defender Steve Bruce is keen to sign a right-back and is considering three free transfer options including Blackburn Rovers star Ryan Nyambe (Express and Star) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Hendrick eyes Newcastle departure following QPR loan Former QPR loanee Jeff Hendrick has admitted it is a ‘strong possibility’ he will leave Newcastle United this summer (Independent) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Royals return for Saints star? Reading are reportedly considering a move to bring Southampton striker Shane Long back to the club this summer (Berkshire Live) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales