Wigan Athletic youngsters make history at Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium

By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Feb 2025, 21:20 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
Wigan Athletic’s Under-18 side made history on Monday night as they became the first team to win at Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

In a test event played out in front of around 10,000 Evertonians, Wigan’s stars of tomorrow took centre stage on an historic night for north-west football.

Emmerson Boyce makes bullish claim after Wigan Athletic Women setback

Harrison Rimmer scored the first goal in the new arena inside 12 minutes, and celebrated by waving five fingers and a thumb to the home fans – presumably to signify the number of European Cups won by the Toffees’ Merseyside neighbours, Liverpool.

Cole Simms made it 2-0 six minutes later as the Latics youngsters showed their dominance, although they were given a scare when Braiden Graham hit the post for Everton shortly after.

Ray Roberts converted an 88th-minute penalty for Everton – after he’d been fouled in the box – but Latics held on for a win that will no doubt become a quiz night favourite in years to come.

