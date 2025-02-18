Wigan Athletic youngsters make history at Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium
In a test event played out in front of around 10,000 Evertonians, Wigan’s stars of tomorrow took centre stage on an historic night for north-west football.
Harrison Rimmer scored the first goal in the new arena inside 12 minutes, and celebrated by waving five fingers and a thumb to the home fans – presumably to signify the number of European Cups won by the Toffees’ Merseyside neighbours, Liverpool.
Cole Simms made it 2-0 six minutes later as the Latics youngsters showed their dominance, although they were given a scare when Braiden Graham hit the post for Everton shortly after.
Ray Roberts converted an 88th-minute penalty for Everton – after he’d been fouled in the box – but Latics held on for a win that will no doubt become a quiz night favourite in years to come.
