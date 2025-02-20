Wigan Athletic are in EFL League One action as they travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

A difficult test awaits the Latics as they face the Chairboys who are in the automatic promotion race. Mike Dodds' side won 2-0 on Tuesday night against Bristol Rovers with Cameron Humphreys and Daniel Udoh on target.

After the midweek round of fixtures, Wycombe hold a five-point lead over Wrexham in third and travel Birmingham City by six points though the league leaders have two games in hand. Wycombe are a whole 35-points ahead of Wigan with 14 places separating the two sides.

When the two sides met at the DW Stadium in November, Wycombe ran out 1-0 winners. Joe Low scored the only goal of the game. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps.

Wigan Athletic injury news

Will Goodwin is out of action until April after suffering an injury in training at the weekend. The 22-year-old is on loan from Oxford United but has been used on a sparingly basis with two starts in the six matches he has been used for.

James Carragher is doubtful after reporting that he was ill on Monday in the build-up to the game against Crawley Town on Tuesday night. Carragher recently had a run of five consecutive starts before missing the trip down to Sussex.

Jensen Weir is doubtful after limping off in the final 15 minutes at Broadfield Stadium. He twisted his ankle which forced him to make way for Baba Adeeko with Shaun Maloney hoping that he is fine for the weekend.

Luke Chambers who returned for a second spell after joining on loan from Liverpool is still unavailable. A back problem picked up in October has kept him out for a prolonged period but he is expected to come back around the international break.

Silko Thomas was stretchered off against Lincoln City earlier this month and scans revealed that his season would have to come to an early end. He has returned to parent club Leicester City for treatment.

Dion Rankine suffered a hamstring injury in December which has kept him out for the last few months. He won't be available for selection until around April. Tyrese Francois has been sidelined since the end of November with an ankle injury.

Centre midfielder Matt Smith is also an absentee owing to a hamstring injury. He had to undergo surgery in January and the timeframe for his return was 16 weeks. Kai Payne picked up an injury during training in January and it was said that he would be out for eight weeks.

Joe Adams returned to the club in the winter but that was because of an injury he sustained at Bradford City. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Out: Luke Chambers, Silko Thomas, Dion Rankine, Tyrese Francois, Joe Adams, Kai Payne, Matt Smith and Will Goodwin. Doubt: James Carragher and Jensen Weir.

Wycombe forward Richard Kone has been a target of Luton Town during the transfer window - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers injury news

Wycombe have been boosted by the fact that Richard Kone is back in training. He had played in all of their matches up until the end of January when he suffered a knee injury which forced him to miss the next four games in all competitions.

At the end of the match against Bristol Rovers, Kone was spotted doing some light jogging which could signal that he could be available for the weekend.

The striker attracted interest from Luton Town during the winter transfer window due to his goal-scoring exploits which has seen him notch up 19 goals in 37 matches in all competitions this season but he stayed put.

Anders Hagelskjaer and Magnus Westergaard were both absent against Bristol Rovers. The pair both arrived from Denmark but their calendar for the domestic season is different and so they are still trying to get up to speed with the challenges of English football.

“The club has invested in them, but with the Danish players, they are in their pre-season so in the 12 or so days I have been in, I spotted quite early that they are still getting up to speed,” said Dodds to the Bucks Free Press.

“They are both on board in terms of what their plans look like but their timeline is slightly distorted.

“They need to get up to speed, but they are great investments and the Wycombe fans should be excited to see them, but at this present moment, it is not the right time for them.

“We need to introduce them at the right time.”

Jasper Pattenden is 'out for a while' after suffering a serious hamstring injury. Kieran Sadlier underwent a hernia operation at the end of November but hasn't played since.

Out: Jasper Pattenden and Kieran Sadlier. Doubts: Anders Hagelskjaer, Richard Kone and Magnus Westergaard.