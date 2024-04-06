Wigan Athletic's manager's two-word assessment of performance against Port Vale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the third game in a row, Latics were unable to put away a team fighting for their lives at the bottom, following the home draw with Burton and the defeat at Cambridge over the Easter weekend.

That said, Latics took their tally of points won on the field this term to 60 - with four matches to go - and Maloney was far from downbeat.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney felt Latics' performance against Port Vale was 'just okay'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't too bad, it was just okay," he said. "I know it finished 0-0, but both teams had chances.

"The first 20 minutes was okay, but for the next 25 minutes we became a bit toothless really.

"The second half was a bit better, we had chances to score, as did they...the overall performance was just okay.

"In terms of effort and the mentality of the players - something I really challenged the players on - I couldn't ask for any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Port Vale are desperate for points, and they went very aggressive during parts of the game.

"When that happens, you have to use the forward passes enough, we just didn't recognise when to play the forward pass."

Martial Godo came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he could only fire against a post in the second half.

But Maloney was keen to highlight the performances at the other end of the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I liked the way the three centre-backs (Charlie Hughes, Charlie Goode and Jason Kerr) played, the forwards they have are good players and I never felt in massive, massive danger from open play.

"Sam Tickle has also made an amazing double save, and he's just a brilliant player.

"I say it every week, but there always seems to be a moment where Sam influences the result, and that was the case again.

"Those four players were the stand-outs for me."

Latics were again unable to turn the majority of the ball into goals on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They almost opened the scoring in fortuitous fashion when, after good work from Steven Sessegnon and Callum McManaman, Matt Smith's shot took a huge deflection off Thelo Aasgaard, completely wrong-footing Connor Ripley, but the ball flew just wide of the target.

Vale were almost in when a two-on-two break led to the ball being played to former Latics man Gavin Massey, who took a touch, which allowed Tickle to race off his line to make a vital block.

Matt Smith caused problems either side of half-time, with a corner being flicked on to Aasgaard, who had the ball stolen off him by Ripley.

Shortly after the restart, a Smith cross was only just in front of Scott Smith, and Ripley had to claw it round the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Godo fired against a post as Latics pushed, with substitute Charlie Kelman unable to force the rebound in - although the flag was up in any case for offside.

But Vale finished the stronger, and they came close to nicking what would have been a vital victory in their fight against the drop.