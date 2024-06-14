The Latics ownership group has provided an update to mark the one-year anniversary of them taking charge

Wigan Athletic's long-term goal is to return to the Premier League - but only via a 'sustainable manner', and not risking the 'financial mismanagement' of the recent past.

That's the message from the ownership group, who have used the one-year anniversary of the Mike Danson takeover to update supporters on their vision for the club.

Centring on three fundamental pillars – performance, infrastructure and community - they say they will work closely with Wigan Warriors on 'certain synergies (which) will help them both become stronger'.

There was also a renewed commitment to making better use of the Brick Community Stadium for events and concerts - which previous ownerships have been unable to fully make the most of.

"We will play expansive, attacking, high-pressure football built on the style of the Wigan DNA; leverage the use of data and analytics to maximise performance and enhance recruitment; give opportunity to our Academy players – providing a clear pathway to the first team; and build towards winning promotion to the Championship, and then the Premier League," read an open letter to the fans.

"We will capitalise on the potential of the Brick Community Stadium and turn it into a modern seven-day-a-week stadium – using it for concerts, events, and conferences; create a fantastic matchday experience for the fans, with innovative solutions to maximise engagement; and provide high-quality training facilities and infrastructure to maximise the performance potential of our teams and give them the best opportunity to succeed.

"We will provide the opportunity for all to play and enjoy football, regardless of gender, ethnicity or ability; continue the strong work of the Community Trust in the town; and work alongside Wigan Warriors to maximise our reach in the community."

There was also an update on the off-field structure that the ownership group says will 'ensure the mistakes of the past will not be repeated'.

"In order to ensure the long-term safety and success of the club, we have reshaped the governance structure and put in place a strong leadership group," the statement continued. "The installation of Ben Goodburn as chairman, as well as the oversight of the club’s directors and the owner Mike Danson, have led to swift action to install best practice processes around budgeting, pricing, commercial activity and many other areas throughout the club.

"We have (created) a governance framework, which will prevent any mishandling of finances or other activities that would be damaging to the club's long-term success. We are committed to building a successful and well-run club and will continue to implement and refine governance procedures to support this.

"We look forward to continuing to bring both Latics and Warriors together, as we believe through certain synergies, we will help them both become stronger."

Plans are also afoot to set up a Fan Advisory Board to ensure supporters are heard on any big decisions being made.

"Fundamentally, we are committed to growing the club, but we must do so in a sustainable manner," the statement concluded. "We cannot let the club fall into financial mismanagement, from which it has suffered multiple times in the last five years.