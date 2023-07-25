Wigan Athletic's Shaun Maloney states he's open to learning new things from Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet

The two coaches met at Robin Park Arena earlier this year for a casual discussion about a number of different things.

Maloney states he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from his Warriors counterpart.

"I went over to the training ground a few months ago to see Matt and Kris Radlinski,” he said.

Shaun Maloney

"It was really good to meet them.

"I knew of both of them but it was really good to sit down and grab a coffee.

"We just discussed coaching and club structures.

"I’m in contact with Matt, I’m very keen to see him do well- he’s a talented young coach.

"I sent him a text a few weeks ago because I was so impressed by how they rebounded from a difficult defeat.

"I’m sure I’ll be able to pick his brains when we get time.

"I remember as a player- a long time ago- around 2006 or 2007, I watched a bit of rugby league live, I went to the Grand Final.

"They don’t need to convert me, I love a lot of sports.

"Whenever I get time I’d love to watch them train and watch their match preparation- we can always pick up something from each other.”

It has recently been announced that Ian Lenagan will step down from his role with Wigan Warriors at the end of the season, with Mike Danson becoming the new 100 percent owner of the rugby club from December 1.

The local businessman has also recently acquired Latics following a period of uncertainty.

"I felt stability within the first couple of weeks to be honest,” Maloney added.

“A lot of work has been done since Mr Danson got the takeover done so it’s my job to keep driving the team forward- and I don’t plan on stopping.

"I’m really happy with what people in the background have done, we’ve all worked extremely hard to get the squad to where it is now.