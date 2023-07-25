News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors Women coach says his side are moving in the right direction following Challenge Cup semi-final performance

Wigan Warriors Women coach Kris Ratcliffe says he left Headingley full of pride following his side’s performance in the Challenge Cup semi-final.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST

Despite being on the end of a 16-4 defeat, there were still plenty of things to be positive about for those in cherry and white.

Ratcliffe believes his side will only improve with the experience of having another big game under their belts.

"I can look back with pride,” he said.

Kris RatcliffeKris Ratcliffe
Kris Ratcliffe
"I’m not leaving here too hurt in that sense because I know the girls have given as much as they can.

"We’ve got to start looking at how we bring out those little bits of flair more often.

"It’s been no secret, for the last couple of years we’ve been trying to bridge that gap to the top three, and I feel like we’re doing it now.

"We’re there and thereabouts, and with the age of our side we’re only going to get better.

"The top sides know they’re going to be in for a game against us, which is what we want- it’s now time to start bringing those results.

"There’s a need for a learning factor at this sort of level.

“We’re starting to get that momentum of seeing what it’s all about so it doesn’t shock us anymore, it’s just about putting that complete performance together, and we’re moving in the right direction.

"We’ve got a week off now so we’ll rest a couple of bodies who need it. Hopefully we can get them as fresh as possible and have another push towards the play-offs at the end of the year.”

