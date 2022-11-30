The former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic defender was confirmed as Leam Richardson's successor on a three-and-a-half-year contract earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toure - who also won 120 caps for the Ivory Coast - will make history by becoming the first African to manage in the EFL.

Kolo Toure in action for Arsenal alongside Patrick Vieira

And Latics legend Emmerson Boyce was one of the first to back the appointment.

"Exciting news on the appointment of Wigan's new manager Kolo Toure," he tweeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am more than sure he will do a fantastic job for the Latics."

FA Cup hero Ben Watson - a lifelong Arsenal fan - is also hopeful Toure can justify the faith placed in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've gone with someone with huge experience within football, played at some massive clubs and under some top, top managers, where he will have learned a lot," he said.

"It's his first managerial job, so it's hard to say, hopefully it will go well for him, but time will tell."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Vieira played in the same Arsenal 'Invincibles' team that went through the 2003-04 Premier League campaign unbeaten.

"Very pleased to see this," he tweeted. "Congratulations and all the best Kolo."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow African icon Demba Ba said: "All the best big brother. So proud of you. May the journey begin."

And the move was also welcomed by the Confederation of African Football.

Advertisement Hide Ad