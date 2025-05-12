Wigan Borough teenage footballer wants apology after transgender row

Cerys Vaughan wants answers from the authorities

An amateur footballer from Wigan Borough - who was banned by the Football Association over remarks she made to a transgender woman opponent - has waived her right to anonymity in a bid to get the answers she feels she deserves.

Cerys Vaughan, then 17, was playing for Leigh Genesis against Manchester Laces last July when she became embroiled in controversy.

She asked an opponent - who reportedly had a beard - if they were a man.

On being informed the opponent was transgender, Vaughan raised the matter with the referee over 'fairness' and 'safety' issues.

However, following a complaint, Vaughan herself was charged by the FA - and given a six-game suspension, four of which were suspended, and ordered to complete an online equality and diversity course.

An FA appeal board has since ruled the initial hearing was flawed and, given the complainant withdrew from the process, no further action will be taken.

Understandably, Vaughan now wants answers

"It was stressful," said Vaughan, speaking to BBC Sport. "It's definitely impacted my normal life a lot. In the end it was pointless, and there was no reason for the FA to put me through all this. They said I wasn't guilty any more and they dropped my charges and cleared my record."

The FA said in a statement: "We can confirm this disciplinary case has now been closed, as the complainant has chosen to withdraw from the process due to personal reasons. All relevant parties have been informed of this outcome and no further action will be taken. To protect the players involved, and to respect the confidential details included, we are not in a position to publish further details about this case."

Vaughan has also welcomed the FA's recent U-turn in policy, which has seen transgender women from playing in women's football.

"They've basically admitted that I was right in what I did," she said. "If the new ruling was in place when I asked the original question I never would have been punished for anything. I'd like the FA to apologise for the way that they treated me… it was a very long, drawn-out case and there was no reason for it to be."