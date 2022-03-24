Wigan Warriors 'agree deal' with Wigan Athletic to remain at DW Stadium

Discussions between the two clubs have been ongoing since Phoenix 2021 Limited completed their takeover of Latics a year ago.

Latics CEO Mal Brannigan revealed the deal was at the 'dotting the i's and crossing the t's' stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DW Stadium

And speaking at the recent Warriors fans' forum, Lenagan admitted a deal was imminent.

"We've now reached a satisfactory deal with Wigan Athletic," he said.

"We've agreed a long-term involvement, in terms of continuing to play here at the DW Stadium, which we're comfortable with.

"You're never going to get everything you want, but we're very happy with how we've ended up.

"It's with the lawyers at the moment, and we expect that within the next few weeks it will be finalised and signed.