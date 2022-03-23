Wigan Athletic CEO provides update on rental talks with Warriors

Discussions between the two clubs have been ongoing since Phoenix 2021 Limited completed their takeover of Latics almost a year ago.

And the Latics CEO is confident of concluding a deal that will see the town's rugby league side continue to play their home games at the DW.

Latics CEO Mal Brannigan, with chairman Talal Al Hammad

He's also hoping to work with opposite number Kris Radlisnki to cement a 'very positive relationship' in future, which he says is important for both parties.

"I'm hopeful it will be a very productive and rewarding partnership moving forward," Brannigan said.

"You might ask Kris and he might give you a different answer! But from my perspective, I have a very positive relationship with him.

"We know that we both want the best for our individual organisation.

"At the same time, it's important we remain respectful of each other's jobs, and the roles we have to play.

"And also that there's a strong willingness to see Wigan have a high profile within sport - whether that's football or rugby.

"Where we can support each other, we will look to do so, and I'm looking forward to working together with their staff over the next few years.

"And at the same time, if there's a way we can collectively improve the stadium, collectively improve the fan experience, then we'll tap each other on the shoulder and try to help."

Brannigan believes an announcement is just around the corner.

"We're down to the dotting the 'i's' and crossing the 't's' now," he said. "And it's been a good exercise to do.

"We're both mindful of the need to look after each other's business, and in the first instance that's what we've done.

"We believe we'll get to a very fair agreement, and ensure the Warriors will remain here for the foreseeable future."

The agreement is part of a bigger plan to increase use of the stadium other than a matchday - including other sports and events, including concerts.

"It's important that the stadium gets used to its full capacity," Brannigan added.

"If it's only being used for football, that's only for 23 league games per year, plus a few cup ties.

"It comes down to wanting to utilise the stadium as much as possible.

"Is the agreement important to us financially? Yes.