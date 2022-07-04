Wigan Warriors coach provides Bevan French future update

The Australian livewire was at his brilliant best at Wakefield on Sunday, with a couple of sparkling individual tries helping Wigan to a 46-22 victory.

His future is unclear, though, with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Bevan French in action at Wakefield

While French has admirers both here and back home, Wigan are hopeful of extending his contract.

And Peet is well aware of the cutting edge he provides when he's on song.

"It's great to have a variety of threats, and Bevan's one of them," the Warriors coach said.

"He's a player you love to watch, and it's our job as coaches to present him - and others - with as many options with the ball as possible to use their threat and their talent."

Both of French's scores at Wakefield came from nothing, and it's that spark Peet believes separates him from the rest.

"I actually think Bevan is at his most dangerous when it looks like there's nothing there for him," he said.

"Sometimes, when everyone else has stopped, that's when things kick in.

"When the game's nip and tuck, and he comes up with the stuff he did...you'd love to claim it as a coach, but it's just down to his talent.

"He's a special player, and he's working hard on the other side of his game as well. He's just great to work with."

Peet was also asked whether a decision on French's future was any closer.