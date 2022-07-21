Wiganer Mark inspires England to final on world stage

The 51-year-old, who plays for Winstanley Walkers, was the only representative from the north west.

After coming back onto the field, Glover set up a dramatic equaliser, before grabbing the two decisive goals.

England's Mark Glover

The final, against France, was a bridge too far, despite a fine start.

But Glover called the trip an 'absolute honour' - and called on anyone thinking of taking up the sport to get involved.

The tournament was an amazing experience and will live with me forever," said Glover, who was selected in the squad of 16 after a trial process involving more than 250 players.

"In the group stages, we beat Australia 5-0 and 3-1.

Wigan's Mark Glover and the rest of the England Walking Football side

"I played in both and captained the team in the second half of the 3-1 victory.

"We also played Italy twice, losing 5-2 and then beating them 1-0.

"This meant we had qualified for a semi-final match up versus Sweden.

"I was lucky to start the game, but was subbed just before half time, we were losing 1-0 and I thought my race was run.

"But with 10 minutes left, I was sent back on and enjoyed a 'Roy of the Rovers' return, setting up the equaliser for Simon Young, who plays for Bournemouth.

"Then, inside a crazy three-minute spell, I scored two more goals to send us into the final and break Swedish hearts...I have it on video in case it sounds too far-fetched!

"We played France in the final and, despite going 1-0 up, we lost 2-1.

"We threw everything at them but couldn't get an equaliser.

"I played in the final but I think I used up all my luck in the Sweden game.”

Walking Fotball is one of the fastest growing sports around and Glover says it’s open to all.

"Overall it's been the best experience ever, and I would recommend Walking Football to anyone,” he added.