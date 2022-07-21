Departing Wigan Athletic star eyes 'dream' elsewhere

The 20-year-old defender makes the move less than 24 hours after Latics announced he'd signed a new two-year contract extension.

Robinson made his first-team debut at Sunderland in December 2020, and he made 25 appearances as Latics retained their League One status against the odds.

Luke Robinson

The Scotland junior international made a further 10 appearances last term, and believes a year at Prenton Park is just what he needs to aid his development.

“I think this has been a long time coming and is the right time for me to go out and get first team football and as many games as I can," he said.

“It’s my hometown club, it’s what everyone dreams about being able to play for their local club so hopefully I get the chance to do that”

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said: “I’m delighted to bring Luke in. He’ll compliment the style of play we are trying to implement this season.

“Squad depth is massively important with the number of games we play, Luke can play both full-back and centre-back so to be able to have Luke gives us the resources we need within the squad.

“He was in and around the Wigan side that won League One last season, so he knows the hard work and standards that needs to be put in to get promoted.