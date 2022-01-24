Wiganer to headline UFC London

Tom Aspinall

The Russian - a top-five heavyweight - will represent the biggest test so far for 28-year-old Aspinall, who has a 4-0 record in UFC.

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan - the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Mike Grundy.

The event will see UFS return to London for the first time since 2019, with a proposed show in 2020 cancelled because of the pandemic.

"Every time we put on an event in London it's an unbelievable experience," said UFC President Dana White.

"The fans are incredible and the fights are always off the charts. It's a different kind of energy in England and I can't wait to get back there."

Tickets go on sale at the beginning of February.