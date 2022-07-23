Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev secures another UFC London victory

'The Punisher' - a former Deanery High School and St John Rigby student - enjoyed a unanimous 30-27 points victory at the O2 Arena.

Mokaev had seen off Cody Durden inside a minute of his UFC debut in London back in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muhammad Mokaev

This time he was taken the distance by the durable Johnson - who came into the contest with 10 wins from his 12 bouts - but extended his pro record to 7-0, after a perfect amateur career across 22 fights.

Mokaev was born in Dagestan but arrived in Wigan with his father as a refugee in 2012, shortly after the death of his mum.