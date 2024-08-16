Will Aimson taking the positives into Reading as defender vows ‘more to come’ from own performances
The 30-year-old, who arrived last month from Exeter City on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, made his debut in the opening day against Charlton, with Shaun Maloney’s men falling to a late 1-0 home defeat.
Latics were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Barnsley on penalties, with the tie having ended 1-1 after regular time, with Thelo Aasgaard scoring the club’s first goal of the new season.
But Aimson says that the side will remain upbeat, as the experienced defender said: “We can take positives from both games, we just come out on the wrong side of both fixtures.
“I felt like we deserved something from both of them, but sometimes football is like that.
"We had a grip on the game for large periods in both of them. It was a bit disappointing not to come out with anything, but we’ll take the positives and kick on.”
Having captained his former club under former Wigan defender Gary Caldwell, Aimson was given the armband for the midweek fixture at The Brick Community Stadium in place of Jason Kerr, who was named on the bench against Darrell Clarke’s side.
“There’s probably five or six lads in that dressing room who are worthy of wearing it, and Jason is a great captain,” Aimson said.
“It was a massive honour to lead the boys out on Tuesday night.”
With a bright individual start to his Latics career, Aimson insists there is still more to come from his game, with a trip to Reading next up in League One.
The former Hull City youngster continued: “I’ve given everything I’ve got in the first two games, and I will continue to do that.
“I would have liked to have started with two wins of course, but on a personal note, I’m happy with how I’ve played and there’s definitely still more to come.
“And I think everyone else would agree with that for themselves. As a group, there’s definitely more to come.
“We know in this dressing room and in the building what our ambitions are.”
