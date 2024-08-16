Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has outlined the next steps following the sale of academy product Charlie Hughes for an undisclosed fee to Hull City.

Maloney says he will receive a percentage of the fee paid by the Championship outfit to improve his squad, although admits he will only use the money if the ‘right person’ is made available.

“It’ll be a small portion of the fee that I’ll get to reinvest into the squad if the right player becomes available,” Maloney said.

“If I don’t think we can spend the fee wisely, I won’t spend it.

“There’s also a portion of the fee where we have to try to improve our environment, improve the training ground, improve the academy, and the academy pitches need investment. All these things.

“We need to keep moving forward. We’ve lost an amazing player, one of our best, but we now need to make our squad stronger and make the club stronger.

“I’ve said it before, I hope I’m here a long time, but the next guy that sits in this seat I hope can come into an even better club than what I picked up.”

Maloney insists he is still happy with his centre-back options despite Hughes’ departure, and will look elsewhere to improve his squad for the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Latics recruited the likes of defenders Will Aimson and Toby Sibbick ahead of the new campaign from Exeter City and Scottish Premiership side Hearts respectively, while Luke Chambers re-joined the club on a season-long loan from Liverpool for his second stint.

Meanwhile, the club have reportedly shown interest in St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh alongside the likes of Norwich City and QPR, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke.

“We went and got Will Aimson from Exeter and Toby Sibbick from Hearts, who is still two or three weeks away. Then we’ve got Jason Kerr our captain, and I really think James Carragher has shown so much. I thought he was good the other night against Barnsley, so centre-backs wise, we’re fine,” Maloney reported.

“We’re now at a stage of trying to identify the right profile. There’s a lot to it.

"Joe Hugill has been fantastic, and my opinion is we need someone more senior to fight for the jersey with him and Josh Stones.

“I’m not one to absolutely guarantee a start to any player, they have to go and earn it.

"What Joe Hugill is doing at the moment is really good, but I need every player to feel that fire from behind them. It’s the same as to why I signed players in Thelo’s position, Baba’s position, I’ll do the same with Tickle.

“These young lads have been unbelievable for me, but they still need to feel the threat of somebody taking their jersey.

“I’ll do that in the attacking positions, and maybe one or two others.”