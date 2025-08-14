Nathan Broadhead scores the winning goal for Latics against Blackburn on October 2022

Wrexham have broken their transfer record in a deal worth up to £10million for Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old Wales international has signed a four-year contract at SToK Cae Ras subject to international clearance.

Wrexham have tracked him for several weeks and the move accelerated after Ipswich signed Chuba Akpom from Ajax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadhead was in the final year of his contract at Ipswich, having joined them on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Everton for £1.5million in January 2023.

He said: "It's been a long time coming and I'm delighted to join the club. Belief is going to be the biggest thing for us this season. We want to get everyone from North Wales down to the SToK Cae Ras and to show that belief in us."

Bangor-born Broadhead was in the Wrexham youth system before joining Everton at the age of 10.

Wrexham have broken their transfer record numerous times since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the club in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis O'Brien joined from Nottingham Forest in a reported £3million deal last month, the midfielder one of several signings as Championship new boys Wrexham invested heavily ahead of their first campaign in the second tier of English football for 43 years.

Broadhead becomes Wrexham's ninth signing since they were promoted from League One last season.

He has won 14 caps for Wales, scoring twice, and would join international team-mates Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore – another ex-Latics man - at the Red Dragons.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nathan to the club. He’s a local boy who had a real desire to come and play for his hometown club. We’re all looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadhead spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Wigan from Everton after a successful campaign with Sunderland in the third tier.

He scored five goals in 22 Championship appearances – only 11 of which were starts.

Then-Latics boss Leam Richardson spoke of his reluctance to field Broadhead more from the start due to concerns about the player’s injury record.