Latics were trailing 2-1 when Tom Naylor - on as a substitute - appeared to be manhandled in the box by a home defender.

The ball rolled on to fellow replacement Ashley Fletcher, who was unable to get an effort in on goal.

Leam Richardson looks thoughtful in the technical area

And with Josh Magennis - a third second-half introduction - hitting both the bar and the post in the dying seconds, Latics came away with nothing despite a much-improved showing.

All of which left the manager with a bitter taste in his mouth at full-time.

"I was disappointed we didn't get a penalty,” he said.

"The referee half-blew, it looked like Fletch was going to get a shot on goal.

"At these stadiums, the referees have got to be a little bit stronger.

"I thought he was going to give a penalty, and then maybe he thought: 'Do you know what, I daren't', so he didn't.

"Which is wrong - what you see is what you give.

"If you see a penalty, give a penalty.

"He saw a penalty today and he should have given a penalty.”

Sam Field opened the scoring for Rangers and, although Nathan Broadhead equalised, ex-Latics man Leon Balogun headed home the winner.

Latics are now 19th in the Championship table, with 19 points from their 16 matches played.