Christy Edwards can't believe he's not scored in the second half

Wigan Athletic kicked off their Vertu Trophy campaign in disappointing fashion with a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of League Two outfit Salford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a very youthful Latics side that took to the field, with Harrison Rimmer, Jack Rogers and Christy Edwards making their debuts alongside senior figures Steven Sessegnon, Jensen Weir, Baba Adeeko, Maleace Asamoah Jnr and skipper-for-the-night Callum McManaman.

Goalkeeper Tom Watson, making his first appearance of the season, needed to race off his line early on to snuff out a Salford attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after Adeeko was caught in possession, Latics were indebted to Sessegnon for a fabulous block to deny Kyrell Malcolm the opening goal.

At the other end, fantastic play from Leo Graham down the left saw him turn his man inside out before crossing to the far post towards Edwards.

However, with the goal gaping, the defender fired the ball into the ground from four yards - and watched on in horror as it looped over the bar.

Straight down the other end, only a brilliant save from Watson prevented Salford taking an interval lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, the visitors would have felt they deserved to be ahead, and the opening goal arrived five minutes after the restart.

A free-kick from the left, headed back in by Brandon Cooper, and Oliver Turton nodded home from three yards.

Latics youngsters James Knott, Reece Greenhalgh, Callum Hughes and Alex Hughes appeared off the bench to join Harrison Bettoni – who’d come on at half-time – for their senior bows.

But Salford's superiority continued, and Cole Stockton converted Jay Bird's assist from close range to secure the win.