Jack Draper is preparing for another shot at the US Open

Jack Draper is hoping more love from the New York crowd can help him replicate his brilliant breakthrough run at the US Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, whose family hail from Wigan, announced himself on the world stage at Flushing Meadows 12 months ago with a run to the semi-finals and returns as the world number five and a bona fide title challenger.

The build-up has not been what he would have wanted, with bone bruising in his left arm diagnosed after Wimbledon keeping him out for more than seven weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has not played a competitive singles match since losing to Marin Cilic in the second round at Wimbledon, after which the Londoner admitted he does not yet feel at home on grass - something that is not the case thousands of miles across the Atlantic.

He said: "I love New York. It's probably one of my favourite events. I love the crowd interaction, love the courts, I feel really at home here, I just feel great about my tennis. Obviously I haven't played for a little while, but when I come here I always feel confident and like I'm ready to compete hard and play good tennis."

Draper made himself a fan favourite last summer with his power game and whole-hearted style, and it is the atmosphere which most sticks in his mind.

"Just how amazing the crowds were," he said. "On Arthur Ashe, on Louis Armstrong , all the outside courts, I always feel the love here so I think that's my biggest memories."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draper also attracted attention last year for his over-sized pink and purple Nike shirt - but he has a fresh new look for the tournament after signing a deal with American clothing brand Vuori.

While Nike has a whole roster of leading players, Draper will be the tennis face of Vuori - another sign of his elevated status.

"Obviously I’ve been with Nike for many years," said Draper. "My contract was running out this summer. Vuori came in with an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"I think I’ve always been someone who has wanted to do a bit of something different anyway. So working with a brand like Vuori, their creative mindset, their values as a company, that really aligns with what I wanted to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the kits as well and everything that we're going to create together I think is going to be really cool. I'm still a bit blown away with the fact that they want me as kind of the face of their (company). I'm not someone who always (feels) like I belong in that position."

Draper’s ultimate goal in New York is to try and stop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz continuing to dominate men's tennis.

The pair could face each other in a third consecutive grand slam final, something not achieved by any two men in the open era in the same year.

"I'm obviously very happy for them because they're both amazing guys,” said Draper. “But, at the same time, I want to keep on going after them, keep on improving and hopefully soon we'll be competing with them."

Draper's dad, Roger, is the former Sport England, LTA and Super League chief who studied at Winstanley College.

His mother, Nicky, is a former junior British tennis champion.