Jack Draper's weekend heroics in California did not go unnoticed in royal circles

The Princess of Wales has congratulated Jack Draper on the biggest win of his tennis career and praised his 'fantastic performance'.

Kate, patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, tennis's governing body, paid tribute to the British number one - whose family hail from Wigan - on social media after he was crowned Indian Wells champion.

The future queen said in her post on X, which was signed off with her initial C: "Congratulations, Jack. A Fantastic performance. Well Done. C”

The message also featured applause and trophy emojis.

Kate is a keen tennis fan and an accomplished player who regularly attends the Wimbledon Championships in her role as LTA patron.

Draper defeated Dane Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 in just an hour and eight minutes to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title in the tournament held in California .

The 23-year-old, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in the last four, is set to rise to a career-high number seven in the world rankings on Monday.

"It's incredible. I wasn't expecting this," Draper said afterwards. "I put in a lot of work over time and I'm just so grateful and so happy to be out here, to be able to play, my body feeling healthy, to feel great in the mind.

"All the work I've done over the last few years feels like it's coming together on the big stage, and I can't put that into words."

When asked about breaking quickly in both sets, Draper said: "It was important. I felt like I came out and approached the game well. Yesterday I had a few ups and downs during the match, a bit low energy against Carlos, and I learned from that today.

"I knew Holge was going to come out and be playing some really good tennis so I needed to be aggressive and play to win from the first ball, and I did an amazing job of that and didn't allow him to play. I just felt like I dictated the match really well."

On his new ranking, he added: "I feel like I deserve it in all honesty, the amount of adversity I've been through, the amount of sacrifices, the amount of time all the people around me have put into me and the hard work.

"It's an emotional feeling to know how much you've gone through and put in and to be here now, to say I'm going to seven in the world tomorrow, I can't tell you how much that means to me."

A run to the Wimbledon boys' final in 2018 showcased Draper's full potential, but his transition on to the professional tour was troubled.

He found it tough to adapt to the grind, while later battling injuries, and he admitted he thought about quitting.

"It's really difficult. It's not the sort of strawberries and cream of Wimbledon that I expected," he has said about life on the tour.

Draper's dad, Roger, is the former Sport England, LTA and Super League chief who studied at Winstanley College.

His mother, Nicky, is a former junior British Tennis champion.