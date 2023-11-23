Modern Poems by Geoffrey Turner - with more than one reference to Wigan rugby legends
It contains eight parts covering: Children’s poems; Countryside environment fauna and flora; Ethical matters and matters of concern; Food; Four Seasons; Home and family matters; Sports, fitness and games; and Other themes.
Highlights include:
The humorous “Apple Pie with Gravy” and “The Pros and Cons of Goosegogs” poems and the strange but real happenings described in the “Sports Personality of The Year” poem;
The epic “Save Money with Climate Change Actions” poem which identifies climate change issues and suggests actions individuals might take to help the climate and themselves;
Flower Bouquet – written in the style of Wordsworth and illustrated on the front cover;
I Don’t Hate all Politicians which introduces the notion of negative votes;
The five poems in Four Seasons;
DIY;
The tea made by the author’s Yorkshire Grandad;
The Possible Cure for Insomniacs poem about current men’s football compared with the attacking football favoured by the author;
The poem entitled "The Greatest Lawn Bowler" which is about David Bryant and
The poem entitled "Bridge" which is about the card game of that name.
Readers of Wigan Today who like poetry and who read Kindle eBooks might like to know that Moder Poems by Geoffrey Turner containing 37 poems, was published as an eBook on Kindle in late October 2023 and is available at Amazon.co.uk/ Kindle Store priced at £9.99.
Once on the website, if you enter Geoffrey Turner in the search area, at the top of the page, then the said eBook, with a flower bouquet illustration, should appear. You can then read the book description, the table of contents and one page of the eBook.
One of the poems in the eBook called "Selecting Some of the Best" is about the difficult task of choosing players for the best ever team for Wigan Warriors Rugby League club.
This poem has 15 verses, one of which says
"Many people would prefer Kelvin Skerrett at prop,
Whilst others remember the great Andy Platt,
Both were part of the 19991/92 Wigan Invincibles Team,
That won everything in sight,
And neither Leeds nor St. Helens have ever done that"