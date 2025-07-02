Hodson with the Key Racing Ducati 916 he will now race at August's Manx Grand Prix

Roaring Rob Hodson's road racing form continues on a mighty roll.

The Bryn biker was man of the meeting at North Yorkshire' s Oliver's Mount's 'Cock O'The North' season opener at the North Yorkshire circuit - just over three weeks after his first ever Podium glory at the world famous Isle of Man TT Races.

Now his SMT Racing team are shifting their focus to a starring show at the Southern Hundred races next month in the south of the Manx Island around Castletown, where the 38-year-old is already lap record holder in the SuperTwins category.

And there was more good news this week for the dad of one when it was confirmed he has secured a ride on the fire-breathing blood-red Key Racing Ducati 916 machine - last year's winning machine - for the 'Blue Riband' Classic Superbike Race around the IoM's 37-and-three-quarter-mile long Mountain Circuit for August's Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

He was runner up to that very spec of machine on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki in 2024.

Oliver's Mount - in an unlikely venue for a major race series - is set in rolling public parkland just five minutes from the seaside town of Scarborough and often described as a ''mini TT.'

Founded just after the Second World War, it is now, sadly the only road-racing venue still operational in England and even that looked in doubt in 2019.when it ran into profound Public Liability Insurance/Pits problems.

Happily it was rescued by a consortium headed by ex-Norton and Suzuki star - and proud guardian of all things White Rose - Mick Grant two years later.

Hodson and Robin Croft's SMT Racing team certainly took the meeting by the scruff of the neck from the very first drop of the flag to start practice and qualifying.

Pole sitter Rob - the youngest son of renowned TT racer Jim Hodson, who was part of his son's pit crew - was again showing what an effective combination he is when sat on the Italian Paton 650cc two cylinder racer.

His most impressive performance came in the Pub and Kitchens' SuperTwin Race One when, after a long tyre-to-tyre dice with evergreen TT race star Ian Lougher, he would pull away from the ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments rival to eventually win by an almost unprecedented 18.5 seconds.

At a meeting blessed by streaming sunshine and high humidity - a sharp contrast to the dreadful gales and rain storms which truncated much of the TT Races - Hodson and his SMT (Standish Metal Treatment) team certainly found conditions to their liking.

Because he went on to win Super Twins Race Two and Race Three to boot, edging out Ryan Dixon in both the following day.

Fastest in qualifying, he beat Franco Bourne to win the HMH Civils Super Sport (600cc) race on the VRS four cylinder Yamaha. in a racing lap average around the 2.4 mile long circuit of 1.50.027 minutes.

And he capped a glory filled weekend by winning the Cock O'The North' Feature Race on the SMT Racing Honda Fireblade (ex-Michael Dunlop) Superbike, from Aran Sadler and third-placed John Marsh - the first time he has taken this particular title.

The speed trap on the tight and technically challenging circuit showed a top speed done by the 'Blade of 79.307 mph for his winning lap average time - again under two minutes - of 01.50.137.

Afterwards the SMT Racing team described their delight at taking no less than five wins, moving Hodson himself up to a top six position in the 'most wins' at Oliver's Mount league table since racing recommenced there with the Barry Sheene Classic meeting in 2020.

Although the Notts-based Key Racing Team bought along the Ducati that Hodson will now pilot at the Manx to Oliver's Mount, it was purely for display and promotion purposes, and he is yet to thrown a leg over it in anger.

Hodson, now part of the select TT130 mph race average group of premium riders, will join Mike Brown as part of the two string Key Racing attack at The Manx.

The bike proved fiercely fast at last year's MGP and - of almost as much importance at such a punishing circuit with 200 plus corners, a jump over a small humped back bridge, and even a climb up one of Britain's highest mountains - extremely reliable.

Which is sadly not always the case with the fabulous fast but formerly fragile famous Italian Vee-twin machines.

Hodson and and the SMT Racing team will return to Oliver's Mount for it's third and final meeting of the year - the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup - in September.