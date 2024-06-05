Bryn's Rob Hodson has been making the waves again at the Isle of Man TT

Wigan's Rob Hodson was forced to retire when in podium contention on the last lap of Wednesday's Supertwins race at the Isle of Man TT.

The Bryn bullet - whose racer dad Jim is one of the most experienced TT competitors ever - did his Standish Metal Treatment (SMT) team proud on his 'Fireblade' CBR1000RR-R.

But right at the grandstand, with everything on the line, Hodson was forced out of the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodson was hoping to build on last year's exploits, which were his best ever at the TT.

He recorded his maiden 130 mph average lap before grabbing a fine 10th place in the Senior TT, as well as enjoying 9th and 11th paces in the two Supersport races.

Wednesday, however, belonged to Michael Dunlop, who became the most successful rider in the history of the TT with a record 27th triumph.

He moves one clear of his legendary uncle Joey in terms of race victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael led from start to finish, with Peter Hickman second and Dominic Herbertson securing a maiden podium finish in third.

"I'm no better than Joey, never was," he said. "Joey's record stood for 24 years and it's an honour. Joey was a special talent. My record will be beaten one day but I don't care."

Michael then revealed his victory had not been as comfortable as it appeared.

"We had an issue in first practice and were struggling a wee bit, but the boys worked hard on it and the bike was mint," he said. "We had to push on as I knew we would."