Rob Hodson more than ready for his latest crack at the Isle of Man

Rob Hodson enjoying some 'air' while testing / set up of the Key Racing Ducati 916 at Cheshire's Oulton Park Circuit in readiness for the Classic TT Races in the Isle of Man

A world famous race series makes a return next week...with a Wigan bike star right in the mix for top honours.

The waiting is now almost over - 12 months after it was announced that it would be reborn as a standalone event in its own right - for the revered Classic TT in the Isle of Man.

Just like its big brother, the TT proper in June, in which Bryn's Rob Hodson is now a fixture, road racers will challenge the 37 and three quarter mile long strip of bitumen - and its 250 corners between hedges, gable ends and telegraph poles - which is the legendary Mountain Course.

And the dad of one is likely to be at the very front of it, on the blood-red Key Racing 916 Ducati desmo twin.

He will join last year's winner Irishman, Mike Browne, on one of the two identical Italian vee-twin 150 brake horse power machines which have been specially tuned to handle a tortuous racing circuit known for being the most punishing on planet in terms of the sheer wear and mechanical havoc it can exert on engine and suspension components.

To qualify under the regulations of the Classic TT, both bikes are now a quarter of a century old, making the procurement of engine spares - each engine has to be comprehensively rebuilt / replaced after just 500 km's racing - a full-time process.

Key racing boss Tim Keay is a self confessed ''Ducati nut'' who has been amassing parts over the last 25 years since the bikes and their specific '916 Racing' variant first rolled out of the Bologna factory in the north of Italy.

He has been planning a serious assault on just such a racing title for much of this period.

Rob, son of TT 'most-rides' legend Jim Hodson, first saw the machine at the Barry Sheene Memorial Races at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough.

But he really got to grips with it and its unique characteristics at an extensive testing and setting up day at Oulton Park in July.

Rob will race the beast in the three lap Formula One Classic TT on Wednesday, August 27 - regarded as the meeting's showpiece event.

And it is increasingly looking like a throwback to the hugely popular F1 bike races of the past, because of the sheer range of machinery set to rub fairings along St Nininians and then away to Union Mills and beyond.

These will include the famed Honda RC45 machines made famous by TT immortal, the late Joey Dunlop, Kawasaki ZX-R bikes like the one Rob raced for Greenall Racing last year, and the equally emotive Suzuki GSX-Rs.

The current race record for the class stands at 124.8mph average by now Manx resident Dean Harrison on the former Dao Racing 'kwacka'.

But while Hodson and team-mate Browne will both have an eye on eclipsing this title, so will Joey's nephew Michael Dunlop, now a 33-time TT winner and flagbearer for the famous Ulster road racing family.

Although his entry has been accepted by the organisers, Dunlop - skilled in the art of brinkmanship - has yet to formally confirm which machine he will actually campaign.

Other star riders facing the flying Ducati pairing are David Johnson, Ian Hutchinson, Paul Jordan and very fast Irishman Michael Sweeney, all mounted on ZXR750cc Kawasaki machines.

The most popular sound in the race will undoubtedly be the unique rotary-engined yowl of the flame-spitting - quite literally - WizNorton Racing's WRS588.

Hairs standing up on the back of your neck on every lap? Guaranteed!

Rob and Mike will also race the Ducatis in the Senior Classic TT, which brings the meeting to a thrilling finale on Friday, August 29.

This is particularly eagerly awaited because of its new format introduced for 2025.

Just like the much missed Senior TT of the early 1990s, the bikes will be flagged off down Glencrutchery Road in fastest practice race order and, just like those long lost days, the race will feature plucky 250s, fiery 600cc bikes, 750s and 1000s.

It is going to be quite some climax to the racing!

Hodson will be returning to the Isle of Man in a rich vein of form, having won the SuperTwins class on board the SMT Racing Paton twin at both the Barry Sheen Memorial Races (Oliver's Mount, North Yorkshire) and at the Southern 100 around the Isle of Man's Billown Circuit skirting Castletown.