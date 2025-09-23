Rob Hodson (centre) and Team SMT Racing enjoy Gold Cup Glory alongside his racer dad Jim Hodson (second left) and his long-time race engineer Paul Ashton (far left)

Rob Hodson propelled SMT Racing to their maiden podium in the last-ever Steve Henshaw Gold Cup motorcycle race.

The Bryn dad-of-one was leading the HMH Civils Steve Henshaw Memorial Cup big race around Oliver's Mount parkland circuit in North Yorkshire before a red flag incident called an emergency halt to proceedings.

In the resumed event later in the afternoon, Hodson traded places with Michael Browne throughout a thrilling race, his teammate at Key Racing for the rain-ruined Classic TT in the Isle of Man last month.

But when the chequered flag was waved at the Scarborough circuit, which is just five minutes from the wonderfully traditional seaside resort, it was the likeable Irishman who had edged it, in questionably damp and greasy conditions.

The pair had been the fastest two in qualifying the previous day, and the paddock was expecting them to share the honours, one way or the other.

This race has some very famous past winners, including racer turned TV star Guy Martin, 'Morecambe Missile' John McGuinness and Blackburn's four-time World Superbike Champion on the blood red Ducati, Carl Fogarty.

As the teams packed up under a halo of circling, chip-obsessed seagulls, the organisers confirmed publicly that this would be the last ever Steve Henshaw Gold Cup because, in consultation with the late racer's widow, Val, the trophy and title are to be permanently retired. The event had been enjoyed by fans and teams alike for the last 35 years.

Hodson had an announcement of his own with the Vehicle Recovery Services 600cc Yamaha R6 still cooling after the event, owner and Hodson's long-time sponsor Sean Dawson has put the clearly highly-competitive machine, which the pair have been developing for the past five years, up for sale.

Earlier in the races, as expected, Hodson had triumphed again, in the Super Twins Class on the superb SMT Racing exotic Italian Paton two-cylinder.

Popular pro, the late Steve Henshaw (Notts), died in the 1989 TT races when he crashed his bike at Quarry Bends in a successful attempt to avoid fellow racer Jamie Whitham, who was lying stricken in the road after his own crash at the same spot moments earlier.

The weekend of practice and racing marks the end of Hodson's domestic road racing season. Safe for an 'exhibition' ride as a now big-name competitor in the annual Stars at Darley race meeting, the Derbyshire ex-airfield circuit, where he began his racing career with his late elder brother Jamie.

However, it certainly doesn't draw the curtains on his two-wheeled action this season, because it has just been confirmed that SMT Racing are to compete in the famous Macau Grand Prix race on the ultra-challenging Guia street circuit, featuring electrifyingly fast straights and hairpin turns on the island off the coast of mainland China.

The fact that the entire circuit is encased in a totally unforgiving Armco safety barrier means that none-stop 100 per cent concentration remains the order of the day.

This race, televised across Asia, already has a Wiganer's name engraved on the winner’s trophy in the shape of Mike ‘Spike’ Edwards of Hawkley Hall fame.

Hodson, 36, thanked his team, including his dad as well as ace spanner man Paul Ashton, plus sponsors for the quality of the machinery under him at Oliver's Mount.

He said: "Plenty of highlights… P2 in the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup Race and three wins on the Super Twin made it a good, solid weekend.

"Unfortunately, the red flags came out in the Gold Cup whilst leading, then a bad first half lap in the re-run saw me drop to P4, and then having to battle back through to P2 meant that Mike Browne was well out of reach, with both of us lapping at a similar pace.

"Both bikes were working well, and I was happy to stand on another podium.

“The bikes are back in the workshop, ready now for a clean-up and some maintenance before their hibernation.”