Wigan's Tony Lynch in action during the Motorsport UK 2025 British Rallycross Championship at Pembrey

Wigan racer Tony Lynch extended his advantage in the standings as the BTRDA Autosport International Clubman’s Rallycross Championship headed for Pembrey for the fifth and sixth rounds of the season.

Lynch and his Landsail Team Geriatric team made the trip to South Wales chasing silverware with the Peugeot 205 that it re-introduced to competition after a huge accident at the start of the year left his title-winning Toyota MR2 extensively damaged.

Despite the dramatic nature of his exit from the season opener at Blyton, Lynch and the team headed into the Pembrey double-header sitting second overall in the Classic class and on top of the up to 1600cc category after a series of solid results.

With the BTRDA series running alongside the Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship for the weekend, Lynch hit the track for Saturday’s round as part of a bumper field of historic machinery, ending the first qualifying heat second in the classic class and sixth overall.

Runner-up in his class again in heat two and third in heat three, Tony secured his spot in the final where he battled his way to second amongst the Classic entrants.

As first man home in the up to 1600cc class, Lynch extended his points lead heading into Sunday’s action, where drivers would tackle the Pembrey circuit on the opposite direction.

After taking the flag as the leading Classic entrant in the first qualifying heat, Tony was unfortunately forced to retire from heat two with a misfire, but hard work from the team ensured the Peugeot was ready to go for heat three - where he once again emerged ahead of his class rivals.

Taking the fight to a number of quicker cars in the final, Lynch took the flag in fifth overall but as the class winner to extend his advantage in the up to 1600cc class with two rounds left to run.

“It was another solid weekend for us in Wales, and to come away with two wins in our class is really pleasing,” he said.

“We know that the Peugeot isn’t the most powerful car out there but it was really enjoyable to take the fight to some of the quicker machinery across the weekend, and we’ve been able to come away from the two rounds with some solid points to our name.

“It’s put us in a strong position ahead of the final two meetings of the season and as we continue to work on improving the car, I’m confident that we can push to end on a high at Lydden Hill and Knockhill.

“As ever, a huge thank you to the team for their efforts, particularly when we had the issue on Sunday, as I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Lynch has bounced back superbly to enjoy a fine year, after being caught up in a major incident during the opening round of the BTRDA Rallycross season at Blyton Park back in March, when his vehicle sustained extensive damage following a multi-car collision.