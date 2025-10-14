Emily Burgess on the No. 1 podium at the 2025 Women's World Cycle Speedway Individual Final

Astley & Tyldesley welcomed Bury for a North & Scotland League fixture on Friday evening, ridden under the Gin Pit floodlights, with a warm applause for the World Women’s Individual champion Emily Burgess, who enjoyed a lap of honour prior to the start of the match.

In the Division 1 match, A&T got off to a fast start, winning the opening three races, to open up an 18-10 lead. Bury took three 7-3 heat wins later in the match, which were immediately countered by A&T in the following race for the home team to maintain their early lead and run out 90-82 winners.

The White brothers, John and Frank, were in excellent form for A&T, both dropping just one point to Reece Pollitt, who in turn dropped his only point to John White in Heat 2. Frank White recorded the fastest time of the night – 43.43 seconds in Heat 5.

A&T's win means that Hull are confined to fifth place in the final table. A&T currently sit fourth, one point behind Fife and Bury, with one match remaining – away to Division 1 champions Sheffield.

North & Scotland League Division 1 result: Astley & Tyldesley 90 Bury 82.

A&T scorers: Frank White 22 (plus 1 bonus), John White 22 (1), Emily Burgess 18, Oscar Belt 11 (1), Steve Harris 9 (2), Riley Candy 8.

Astley & Tyldesley contested Round 5 of the Northern Fours & Junior League series at Stockport on Sunday, and some solid riding saw A&T finish in third place in both competitions.

Sheffield beat Hull by three points to maintain their lead in the Fours League table, whilst A&T just pipped Heckmondwike to finish third on the day. Burgess top-scored for A&T.

Northern Fours League Round 5 result: Sheffield 56 Hull 53, Astley & Tyldesley 31 Heckmondwike 29, Stockport 13 Bury 0.

A&T scorers: Emily Burgess 10, Steve Harris 8, Oscar Belt 7, Riley Candy 6.

Hull maintained their winning ways in the Junior League, with a convincing win, whilst Heckmondwike finished one point ahead of A&T to take second place on the day. A&T's Alex Lawless was the top Under-10s rider, finishing ahead of six Under-13s riders.

Northern Junior League Round 5 result: Hull 138 Heckmondwike 65, Astley & Tyldesley 64 Sheffield 46, Stockport 14 Bury 0.

A&T scorers: Alex Lawless 16, Jack Challinor 14, Oscar Belt 13, Elijah Rechembei 11, Riley Candy 10.

The sixth and final rounds of the series take place at Astley & Tyldesley on Sunday, October 19, 12pm start.