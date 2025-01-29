Astley & Tyldesley cycling club representatives recognised in prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two members of Astley & Tyldesley cycling club were recognised in the 100 Women in Cycling list for 2024.

Ann Stewart and Emily Burgess were both named in the prestigious awards published at the end of last year, under categories ‘Community Hero’ and ‘Sporting Champion’ respectively.

Ann coaches young children at the cycle speedway club in Tyldesley, as well as North Cheshire Clarion Juniors club, based in Warrington, having first taken her eldest granddaughter to the latter.

She began cycling seriously as a commuter, completing a 40-mile round trip to work in Liverpool for almost 20 years.

Ann Stewart with the A&T Club Volunteer of The Year award last month

“I was delighted to be nominated to be honest, it was a complete shock,” said Ann, who was also crowned 2024 volunteer of the year at Astley & Tyldesley, with the club’s 33rd annual awards having taken place in December.

“I love cycle speedway, it’s all about positioning yourself and things like that. It’s excellent.

“Coaching the kids is both satisfying and enjoyable, lots of them race too, which is fun!”

Named in the ‘Sporting Champion’ category, Emily started racing cycle speedway aged eight, and has three British Women’s Individual titles in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the 2019 World under-16s Girls’ Individual title, along with silver medals in the 2019 World Women’s Individual Final and the 2024 European Women’s Individual Final.

She was also recognised at the Believe Sports Awards in 2022, an awards ceremony that celebrates budding sports stars and unsung heroes across the borough, held by Wigan council. Emily won the 'Young Sports Achiever of the Year'.