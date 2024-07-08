A&T maintain their title challenge with emphatic victory
A&T maintained their Division 2 title challenge, with an emphatic 84-65 win.
The first three races were close, before the Caspar Ellis/ Duncan Whalley pairing took a 7-3 heat win over Justin Naylor/ Philip Vanner. A&T increased their lead to 10 points at the interval.
A&T marched on throughout the second half to further extend their lead. Heckmondwike's only heat win came in the last race, after Emily Burgess fell and was excluded.
The vastly experienced Heckmondwike pairing combined well to keep out the ever challenging Duncan Whalley, for a 7-2 heat win and Duncan's only defeat of the day.
Steve Harris raced unbeaten for A&T, with solid performances from the rest of the team.
Caspar Ellis and Emily Burgess were unfortunate to drop points after falling on the dry, slippery surface.
Caspar won two races on his first match back, following an 18 months injury lay off. Frank White pulled off an excellent last lap pass on Heckmondwike's best rider, Darren Kent, to win heat 13.
A&T kept up their 100% record in Division 3, winning 71-19 over Heckmondwike. A&T's Alex Lawless and Frank White both raced unbeaten in the u-10 and u-13 categories respectively.
A&T made it five wins out of five in the midweek Manchester League Division 2 series at Stockport on Wednesday. A&T finished behind Bury, but ahead of Stockport and Sheffield, in the Division 1 match.
