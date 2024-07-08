A&T's Caspar Ellis (left) and Duncan Whalley (right) on their way to a 7-3 heat win over the Heckmondwike pair of Philip Vanner (left) and Justin Naylor (right)

Astley & Tyldesley enjoyed a successful afternoon on Sunday in West Yorkshire, with two convincing wins over Heckmondwike in Northern League fixtures.

A&T maintained their Division 2 title challenge, with an emphatic 84-65 win.

The first three races were close, before the Caspar Ellis/ Duncan Whalley pairing took a 7-3 heat win over Justin Naylor/ Philip Vanner. A&T increased their lead to 10 points at the interval.

A&T marched on throughout the second half to further extend their lead. Heckmondwike's only heat win came in the last race, after Emily Burgess fell and was excluded.

The vastly experienced Heckmondwike pairing combined well to keep out the ever challenging Duncan Whalley, for a 7-2 heat win and Duncan's only defeat of the day.

Steve Harris raced unbeaten for A&T, with solid performances from the rest of the team.

Caspar Ellis and Emily Burgess were unfortunate to drop points after falling on the dry, slippery surface.

Caspar won two races on his first match back, following an 18 months injury lay off. Frank White pulled off an excellent last lap pass on Heckmondwike's best rider, Darren Kent, to win heat 13.

A&T kept up their 100% record in Division 3, winning 71-19 over Heckmondwike. A&T's Alex Lawless and Frank White both raced unbeaten in the u-10 and u-13 categories respectively.