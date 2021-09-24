Chester stages seven race card on Saturday

Chester racecourse plays host to a seven-race card on Saturday afternoon.

The action on the Roodee gets underway at 2pm and concludes at 5.25pm. The ground at the track is currently Good and the forecast is for a cloudy day at the track.

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide.

2.00pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Point Lynas is taken to get off the mark at the eighth time of asking. The son of Iffraaj was beaten by a potentially smart prospect at Salsibury last time out, but this race looks his for the taking. Mahogoni was third at Epsom last time out and is taken to follow him home.

Selection: Point Lynas

2.35pm Handicap (7f)

Brian The Snail, Gometra Ginty and Lincoln Park are all respected, whilst the veteran Mundatab continues to be in fine fettle, winning three of his last five starts. However, Mossbawn has won his last two starts and is taken to complete the hat-trick in this event.

Selection: Mossbawn

3.10pm Nursery Handicap (6f)

Flaming Rib has won his last two starts and is respected despite having to shoulder top-weight. Harb shed the maiden tag last time out, but needs to take step forward again, with preference for Straits Of Moyle who has won his last two starts in good style and who could still be ahead of the handicapper.

Selection: Straits Of Moyle

3.45pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Restorer, Baryshnikov and Lawn Ranger are all course and distance winners at the track and warrant a mention. However, Satono Japan is a fascinating runner. He looked a potential superstar when scoring at Kempton on debut in October, 2019, but has never really gone on since. However, he has contested some competitive handicaps and the tightness of the track at Chester might just play to his strengths.

Selection: Satono Japan

4.20pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Enfranchise scored in decisive fashion at Pontefract earlier this month and now seeks to defy a penalty. However, Mujtaba makes more appeal. The son of Dubawi impressed on debut at Chepstow and is taken to defy the penalty here.

Selection: Mujtaba

4.50pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m 2f)

Bookmark has won his last two starts, which included a smooth victory at Chester over course and distance last time out. However, Galah shaped well when second to a progressive rival at Leicester in August and a reproduction of that effort would make the daughter of Australia tough to beat.

Selection: Galah

5.25pm Handicap (1m 6g)

Fire Eyes got off the mark at the fourth time of asking and remains open to more improvement, whilst the Dr Marwan Koukash duo Arabist and Gabrial The One both demand respected given the record of the owner at the track. However, despite still being a maiden after 10 starts, there is nothing to suggest that Auriferous is not game and he is taken to finally score at the 11th time of asking in the finale.