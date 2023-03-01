Coach Trevor reveals secret of Keely Hodgkinson's success ahead of European Indoors

The duo are currently out in Istanbul, where the 20-year-old from Atherton will be hoping to add an European Indoor gold medal in the 800m to her new British record set last week.

Hodgkinson broke her own UK record in Birmingham, and Painter says the sky's the limit in terms of how fast she can go.

Keely Hodgkinson with her coaches Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows, during a break in training at Wigan

"Keely's one of those athletes where we have a chat about what we think she can do, and she just goes and does it," said Painter, whose wife Jenny Meadows is also part of the coaching team. "It's like reading out a script, watching her run a race.

"So we're very happy, but it's just about keeping her happy for now.

"Between ourselves - myself, Jenny, and Keely's parents - we try to do as much as we can to help her, so she has to just literally turn up and run.

"That's the great thing about the team around her, she has great physios, great S&Cs (strength and conditioning), so she doesn't have to worry about anything but running.

"The great thing about her parents is that they're big athletics fans, so they're loving it even more.

"Some parents aren't that bothered about athletics, although they're obviously happy to see their sons and daughters do well.

"But Keely's parents really are invested in it, they know what it takes to win, and I think that adds to the experience."

Hodgkinson turns 21 during the European Indoors, and Painter says her dedication to her craft underlines what can be achieved - regardless of age.

"I remember being 21, and I wasn't as disciplined as she was, put it that way," he laughed.

"I was playing rugby back then, and having a lot of fun off the field.

"But there's just some phenomenal young talent in the world, and they're rewriting the script in terms of what you should be doing at that age.

"And I think that's partly our downfall, and our negativity, maybe we don't always see what is possible in people.

"Maybe it's too easy to think someone is only 21, they shouldn't be doing that.

"Why should someone have to wait until they're 26 to produce a top performance?

"These guys are grabbing their opportunities, and it's great to see others coming through and following in Keely's footsteps."

Painter has lifted the lid on how they get the best out of Hodgkinson.

"A big part of my philosophy is to look at the human being first, and then the athlete will follow on from that," he added on the British Athletics podcast. "You've got to create that happy environment around them.

"So we do have a lot of fun, a lot of banter around them.

"We're always poking fun at her, she gives back as much as she gets, and having that relaxed environment tends to take much of the pressure away.

"That means she can just turn up and run as fast as she can, which is pretty easy to do when she's in such a happy place."

Hodgkinson became the youngest winner of European Indoors two years ago, and is desperate to regain her title.

"It's definitely something I'm looking to do," she said.

"It's been my healthiest winter for a couple of years, so I'm just happy to be feeling strong.

"The European Indoor title was my first senior title, and I'm desperate to defend it.

"I'll be 21 while I'm over there, so it would be a nice birthday present for myself if I could achieve that."

Hodgkinson revealed her frustration at not setting a new world record - despite breaking her own British 800m indoor record at the World Indoor Tour last weekend.

She ran a stunning 1:57:18 on the track where she set her previous record last year.

But rather than basking in the glory, she was only thinking of going faster – and reflecting on another record that got away.

"I've had time to calm down," she said. "It's a British record so I can't complain.

"But you know when you are capable of so much more. I'm a bit gutted. I felt I was on pace but in the last 50m it got away from me.

“When you set your goals high, you want to achieve them.

"It was tough to get the world record, but I’ll keep trying and I’ll keep coming back to give it a go.

“I have been really consistent and I’ve been chopping my times down.

"But there’s always the next thing in sport. For me now, it’s straight into the Europeans and that’s my focus now.”

