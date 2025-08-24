Matt Bacon will be getting very familiar with the Brick Community Stadium later this year

A devoted Wigan dad-of-two is taking on a gruelling endurance challenge at the Brick Community Stadium to raise funds for a food allergy charity.

Matt Bacon will run 196 laps of the stadium in his hometown - over 70 miles in total – on September 21 for the second year of his ‘14 for 14 Challenge’ in aid of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

Each set of 14 laps symbolises one of the top 14 food allergens, bringing awareness to the challenges faced by those living with food allergies, including his seven-year-old daughter Savannah.

Matt and his wife, Sarah, want more people to understand the daily reality and challenges of living with severe food allergies.

Their daughter Savannah is allergic to milk, wheat, eggs, nuts, mustard and sesame, and has had multiple hospital visits due to severe allergic reactions triggered by food.

Matt and Sarah were inspired to create the 14 for 14 Challenge in 2024 to support the charity’s mission to make allergy history and shine a spotlight on the food allergy community.

Last year, Matt ran an incredible 14 miles for 14 consecutive days and raised over £2,000, and this year he hopes to raise more.

Reflecting on this year’s challenge, Matt said: “The furthest I’ve ever run in one go is 26.2 miles, so this year’s challenge will be a huge step up in distance and will take every bit of determination to get over the line. I’ll be doing this for all people affected by food allergies and will push through for them.

“The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation is a brilliant charity that is doing vital work to create a safer world for children like my daughter, Savannah. The support they show to families who are going through daily struggles is unbelievable.”

Matt and Sarah are passionate about making the 14 for 14 Challenge an annual fundraising event. They are inviting supporters to take part in their own 14 for 14 Challenge between September 29 and October 5 to raise funds for Natasha’s Foundation.

The week is significant for Natasha’s Foundation, as it marks the anniversary of Natasha’s Law. Introduced on October 1, 2021, Natasha’s Law requires all food retailers to provide full ingredient and allergen labelling on all food made and pre-packed on the premises.

Matt and Sarah said: “All it takes is one person to take notice of our allergy awareness campaign and down the line, we could potentially save a life. Whether you decide to walk 14 laps around your local park, complete 14 yoga poses each morning or read 14 books, everyone can make a huge difference. We invite you to join us and create your own ‘14 for 14’ story!’”

A spokesperson for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation said: “We are extremely grateful to Matt and Sarah for choosing to support our charity once again this year with the inspiring 14 for 14 Challenge. Their determination to raise awareness and support our work is truly extraordinary.

“Around 1 in 13 children in the UK, like Savannah, live with a diagnosed food allergy. Food allergy is not a choice or a preference. It’s a serious, unpredictable and potentially life-threatening disease that can have a far-reaching impact on the lives not just of those with a food allergy but their loved ones too.”