Dean Trust Wigan crowned School Games champions

Dean Trust Wigan were crowned Year 7 School Games champions

The competition was held at the Wigan Youth Zone as schools took part in a range of activities, including hockey, dodgeball, table tennis, climbing, dancing, frisbee and fitness challenges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A great team effort secured the School’s Cup for pupils in the Dean Trust Wigan Team.

Ms Leitch Director of Performance Faculty at Dean Trust Wigan said. “Well done to team DTW. Our pupils really appreciated taking part and made good use of the experience.