Dean Trust Wigan crowned School Games champions
Dean Trust Wigan have been crowned champions at the Year 7 Wigan School Games competition.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:45 pm
The competition was held at the Wigan Youth Zone as schools took part in a range of activities, including hockey, dodgeball, table tennis, climbing, dancing, frisbee and fitness challenges.
A great team effort secured the School’s Cup for pupils in the Dean Trust Wigan Team.
Ms Leitch Director of Performance Faculty at Dean Trust Wigan said. “Well done to team DTW. Our pupils really appreciated taking part and made good use of the experience.
"We are extremely proud of their achievement.”